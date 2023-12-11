Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Buys 101,050 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) Director Eric Andersen purchased 101,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $1,298,492.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,735,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,302,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Eric Andersen acquired 300 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Eric Andersen purchased 50,170 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $627,125.00.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MACK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.02. 23,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,215. The company has a market cap of $186.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.60 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $13.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MACK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

