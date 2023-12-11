Insider Buying: Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) CEO Purchases 18,000 Shares of Stock

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) CEO Robert R. Jr. Banks acquired 18,000 shares of Nephros stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nephros Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NEPH remained flat at $2.19 during trading on Monday. 5,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. Nephros, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.50.
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nephros
Nephros Company Profile
Nephros, Inc engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nephros
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.