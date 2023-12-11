Insider Buying: Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) CEO Purchases 18,000 Shares of Stock

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) CEO Robert R. Jr. Banks acquired 18,000 shares of Nephros stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nephros Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPH remained flat at $2.19 during trading on Monday. 5,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. Nephros, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Get Nephros alerts:

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nephros

Nephros Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nephros by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nephros by 595.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 66,216 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nephros during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nephros by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nephros, Inc engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.