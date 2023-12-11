Insider Buying: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Director Purchases 8,500 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,005,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,097,927. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 209,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

