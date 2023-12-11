Insider Buying: Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00.

Russel Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

RUS traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$41.94. 78,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.44. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$27.45 and a 1 year high of C$42.15.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 3.9743833 EPS for the current year.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUS shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.64.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

