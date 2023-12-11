Insider Buying: SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Lupo purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Lupo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, November 17th, Thomas Lupo purchased 5,000 shares of SR Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,750.00.

SR Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRBK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,557. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($10.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SR Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SR Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in SR Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $347,000.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.