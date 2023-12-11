Insider Buying: The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) insider Deirdre Mahlan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Deirdre Mahlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Deirdre Mahlan purchased 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,750.00.

NYSE:NAPA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,963. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.61 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NAPA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,607,000 after purchasing an additional 729,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after buying an additional 539,940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,077,000 after acquiring an additional 544,305 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,094,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 658.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,778 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

