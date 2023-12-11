Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases 8,393 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $57,240.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,025,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,276,951.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00.
  • On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $404,692.20.
  • On Tuesday, November 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00.
  • On Monday, November 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $12,840.00.
  • On Friday, November 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 23,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,990.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $6,010.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $172,800.00.
  • On Monday, November 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 42,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $222,498.00.
  • On Thursday, November 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,718 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $193,493.34.

Tile Shop Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TTSH stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $6.76. 55,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.99.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.11 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 28.9% during the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 4,365,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 977,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tile Shop by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 200,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tile Shop by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,707,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 108,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 1,023.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 803,786 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

