Insider Buying: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Acquires 102,863 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) Director Biotech Aps Wg acquired 102,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,069.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,552,778 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,973.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Biotech Aps Wg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Biotech Aps Wg purchased 6,183 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,189.50.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Biotech Aps Wg bought 51,837 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $309,466.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.66. 308,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.71. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 852,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 811,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 157,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YMAB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

