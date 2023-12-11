Insider Buying: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Acquires 6,183 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) Director Biotech Aps Wg acquired 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,189.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,431,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,804,178. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Biotech Aps Wg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Biotech Aps Wg purchased 102,863 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,069.63.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Biotech Aps Wg acquired 51,837 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $309,466.89.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

YMAB stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.66. 308,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,648. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $290.51 million, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 208.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 34.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 45,982 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading

