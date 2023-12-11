Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CMO Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATGE stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 520,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $60.25.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $368.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.42 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,931,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,466,000 after purchasing an additional 143,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 368.9% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 96.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

