Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,646 shares in the company, valued at $24,310,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,558,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,823. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.84.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

