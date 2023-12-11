Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Sells 250 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $12,302.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,483.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 134,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $65.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,825,000 after acquiring an additional 191,402 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 847,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,595,000 after buying an additional 198,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 58,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 539,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Stories

