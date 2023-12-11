Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of BPMC traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,921. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $82.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

