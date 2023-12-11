Insider Selling: Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) EVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $294,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,673.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded down $1.82 on Monday, hitting $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,991. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $45.06. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

