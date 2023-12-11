Insider Selling: Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) EVP Sells 86,292 Shares of Stock

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $885,355.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Karen Jackson sold 33,077 shares of Gogo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $342,677.72.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 432,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,152. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.36. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.78 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 263.04% and a net margin of 38.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,850,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 1,102.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after buying an additional 997,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gogo by 74.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after buying an additional 939,632 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 97.5% in the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,859,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 917,882 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $13,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gogo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

