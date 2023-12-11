Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 1,164 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $121,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 774 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $82,229.76.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,401. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $358.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

