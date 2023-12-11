Insider Selling: ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average is $97.11. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $114.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

ITT announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITT

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.