Insider Selling: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Senior Officer Sells 1,558 Shares of Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$26,221.14.

Kady Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Kady Srinivasan sold 403 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$6,605.17.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 1.4 %

TSE LSPD traded down C$0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting C$22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 535,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,151. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12 month low of C$16.94 and a 12 month high of C$26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Cormark lifted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.