Insider Selling: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Senior Officer Sells 1,558 Shares of Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$26,221.14.
Kady Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 24th, Kady Srinivasan sold 403 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$6,605.17.
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 1.4 %
TSE LSPD traded down C$0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting C$22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 535,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,151. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12 month low of C$16.94 and a 12 month high of C$26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.70.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
