Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells 2,373 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,373 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $201,420.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.70. 309,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $88.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

