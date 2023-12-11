Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells 28,009 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81.

On Friday, December 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total transaction of $9,060,071.23.

On Monday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total transaction of $9,460,039.75.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total transaction of $9,355,566.18.

On Friday, November 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total value of $9,481,326.59.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.01, for a total value of $9,467,322.09.

On Friday, November 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $9,345,763.03.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,350,524.56.

On Monday, November 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.05, for a total transaction of $9,244,370.45.

On Friday, November 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $9,125,332.20.

NASDAQ:META traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $325.28. 25,781,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,650,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92. The stock has a market cap of $835.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.37 and a 200 day moving average of $302.72.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. CICC Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

