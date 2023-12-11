Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 563 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Moderna Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,826,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,911. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.70.

View Our Latest Report on MRNA

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

