Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 37,638 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 37,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $1,563,858.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,186,078 shares in the company, valued at $173,931,540.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,328 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $512,228.40.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 952 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $39,603.20.

On Monday, December 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $4,160.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 627 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $26,384.16.

On Monday, November 20th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 57 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $2,399.70.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 403 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $16,966.30.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,601 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $71,900.91.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 137,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.43.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Research by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Research by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in National Research by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

