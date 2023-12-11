Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.51. 416,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,904. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.67. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $125.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

