Insider Selling: NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total value of C$2,676,420.00.

Shares of TSE:NXE traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.35. 1,836,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,355. The company has a current ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The firm has a market cap of C$4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.22. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.38.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

