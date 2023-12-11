Insider Selling: NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total value of C$2,676,420.00.
NexGen Energy Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE:NXE traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.35. 1,836,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,355. The company has a current ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The firm has a market cap of C$4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.22. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.38.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on NXE
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.