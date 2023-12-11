Insider Selling: Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) EVP Sells 1,610 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.65. 701,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.53.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,067,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $109,355,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $67,970,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

