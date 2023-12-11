Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells 223 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $279.79. 728,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.71 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.22.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,738 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

