Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells 176 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ROK traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $279.79. 728,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,197. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.71 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

