Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $3,768,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.38, for a total transaction of $3,770,700.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,883,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $3,451,950.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $3,378,300.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $3,360,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $3,363,450.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.21, for a total value of $3,363,150.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $3,314,100.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $3,223,050.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.15. 4,764,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.42. The company has a market cap of $244.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

