Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells 18,478 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 18,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $213,051.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,477,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,090,847.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 4,600 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $52,946.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 43,228 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $499,283.40.

On Monday, December 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 106,077 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $1,184,880.09.

On Friday, December 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 56,376 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $631,974.96.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 90,097 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $996,472.82.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,398 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $19,255.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.47. 250,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,743. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.66 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Semrush by 58.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 89,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 33,165 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Semrush by 30.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semrush by 49.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

