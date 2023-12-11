Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) President Sells 39,084 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 39,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $435,004.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 272,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,335.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $427,100.68.

On Monday, November 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 23,016 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $236,834.64.

On Friday, November 24th, Eugenie Levin sold 16,060 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $158,351.60.

On Thursday, November 16th, Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $367,314.40.

On Thursday, November 9th, Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $322,377.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $228,901.68.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Eugenie Levin sold 960 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $7,737.60.

Semrush Price Performance

SEMR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.47. 250,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,743. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.50. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.66 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 30.8% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Semrush by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,457,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,943,000 after purchasing an additional 61,990 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

