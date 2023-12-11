Insider Selling: Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Insider Sells 98,045 Shares of Stock

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) insider Paul Baker sold 98,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59), for a total value of £46,081.15 ($58,205.32).

Smiths News Stock Performance

LON SNWS remained flat at GBX 50.60 ($0.64) on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,059. Smiths News plc has a 52-week low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 59.80 ($0.76). The company has a market capitalization of £125.34 million, a P/E ratio of 506.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.83.

Get Smiths News alerts:

Smiths News Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Smiths News’s payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

About Smiths News

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

