Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells 4,557 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Michael Lynton sold 4,557 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $66,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,157,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,587,256. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at $623,522,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Snap by 25.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888,448 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Snap by 31.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Snap by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,784,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,973 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

