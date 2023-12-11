Insider Selling: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TDY traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $417.39. 330,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,282. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 218.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $5,999,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

