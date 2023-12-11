Insider Selling: The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.68, for a total transaction of C$450,720.00.

DSG traded up C$1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$113.71. 143,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.66. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of C$90.22 and a one year high of C$113.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

