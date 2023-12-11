Insider Selling: The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $13,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GCV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.58. 61,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,167. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 623.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 42.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.