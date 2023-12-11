Insider Selling: The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $13,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:GCV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.58. 61,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,167. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
