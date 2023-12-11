Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Major Shareholder Sells 478,330 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $10,226,695.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,900,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,637. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $22.08.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.06%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth about $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

