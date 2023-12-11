Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 80,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,458,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,642,608.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $488,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $507,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $459,000.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 70,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $653,800.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $456,500.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 65,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $567,450.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $291,900.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $478,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 45,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $358,200.00.

Travelzoo Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,503. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $140.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 147.61% and a net margin of 13.55%. Research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TZOO. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 57.7% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 56,741 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

