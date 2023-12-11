Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Sells $78,559.88 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $78,559.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,597.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 243,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,699. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $362.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank increased its stake in UMB Financial by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $74,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UMBF

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.