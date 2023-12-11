Insider Selling: Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Sells 30,806 Shares of Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.92), for a total value of £46,825.12 ($59,145.03).

Virgin Money UK Trading Up 0.2 %

LON:VMUK traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 153.70 ($1.94). The company had a trading volume of 1,907,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,876. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.43. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 134.20 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.50, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,777.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 200 ($2.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 195 ($2.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 199 ($2.51).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

