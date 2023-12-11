Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $175.29

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.29 and last traded at $175.29, with a volume of 21487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.93 and its 200-day moving average is $147.53. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $2,209,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 17.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 169.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 45,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

