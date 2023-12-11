Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Insight Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Insight Select Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:INSI traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $15.52. 6,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,578. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $17.52.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
