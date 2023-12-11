Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Insight Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSI traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $15.52. 6,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,578. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $17.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

