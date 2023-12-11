Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,226 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises 0.7% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,559,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 450,654.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 392,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 392,069 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at about $4,786,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 443,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 154,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $163,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.84. 2,270,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,898,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PBR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

