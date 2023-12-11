Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 955 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 635.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,125,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,410,000 after buying an additional 972,639 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,685,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 543.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 294,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 248,448 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,826,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 162.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 157,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMAR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,840. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $33.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

