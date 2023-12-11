Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 96.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,061,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,439,813. The company has a market cap of $199.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,766 shares of company stock worth $1,646,712. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.