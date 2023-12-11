Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 109.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after buying an additional 1,092,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.05. 1,060,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,273. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $144.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

