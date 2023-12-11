Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.1 %

COST stock traded up $12.63 on Monday, reaching $623.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.53. The firm has a market cap of $276.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $625.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

