Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.42. 1,841,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,822. The company has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

