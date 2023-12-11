Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,782. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $53.27 and a 1 year high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

