Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after buying an additional 499,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,915. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.84, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $237,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,368 shares of company stock valued at $34,881,453. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

