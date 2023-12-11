Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.18% of Insmed worth $35,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 26.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,782,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,601,000 after buying an additional 374,715 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 9.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,706,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,199,000 after buying an additional 316,513 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 11.3% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 361,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 36,649 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in Insmed by 75.4% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 40,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth $203,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,379. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.32. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $28.32.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 257.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

